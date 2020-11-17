Sri Lanka records rise in road accidents after lockdown

Sri Lanka has recorded a rise in road accidents after the last lockdown, the Police said today.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that there were hardly any accidents when the coronavirus second wave began as local lockdowns were enforced in several areas.

However, he said that with the local areas lockdowns being removed in most areas there has been a slow rise in road accident.

He noted that there was an accident on the High Level Road in Nugegoda yesterday (Monday) where two people were killed.

The two people were travelling on a motorcycle and had attempted to overtake a bus.

The motorcycle lost control and toppled and the rider and pillion rider were run over by the bus and were killed.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that between 9-10 people were killed daily prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he said that the numbers dropped when the pandemic forced the authorities to enforce curfews and local area lockdowns, as very few vehicles were on the streets.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that now there is an increase in road accidents.

The Police urged the public to exercise caution when travelling on the streets and also ensure road rules are followed. (Colombo Gazette)