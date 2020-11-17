SLIM Signs MoU with MBSL Insurance

SLIM Trainings, the training arm of the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MBSL Insurance Company Ltd. to train the employees of the company through SLIM’s coveted sales qualification ‘License to Sell’. The MoU was signed by Roshan Fernando President, SLIM and Lalith Fernando, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MBSL Insurance.

Both front office and back office employees of MBSL have enrolled for a tailor-made sales training designed by SLIM. License to Sell, which is a three-month training programme, mainly focuses on developing sales management competencies of the participants. The programme consists of 11 modules, each module incorporating theoretical concepts focusing on professional practices to enhance the knowledge of every participant. Participants will be provided with knowledge on Sri Lanka’s current context in sales management, which is a vital aspect of enhancing their career prospects. Upon completion of the course, the participants will be awarded a certificate issued by SLIM. The training programme for the MBSL Insurance will commence in November 2020.

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership formed by SLIM with MBSL Insurance, Roshan Fernando, President, SLIM said, “The corporate training programmes offered by SLIM are much sought-after among corporates and they always send their employees to SLIM in order to sharpen their professional knowledge and skills in sales and marketing. The corporate world is moving at a rapid pace and I think it is very important that individuals update their skills to be on par with this change. With the Institute’s years of proven excellence in producing top-notch marketers and sales professionals, we ensure that the employees of MBSL Insurance will also gain immense value to their career journey from this tailor-made programme.”

Commenting about the collaboration, Nuwan Gamage, Vice President, SLIM stated, “SLIM Trainings, being the corporate training arm of SLIM, not only conducts programmes like ‘License to Sell’ but also organises international training programmes and workshops where world-renowned marketing professionals are flown in from around the globe to share their expertise and knowledge with local marketing professionals. I am certain that this partnership is going to be a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Sanath Senanayake, Chief Executive Officer/ Executive Director, SLIM stated, “As SLIM is celebrating its golden jubilee, we are focused on further strengthening our training arm to become the number one customized training organizer in the country. We are pleased to come together with MBSL Insurance to train its staff to sharpen their skillset. The training programme is designed to equip them with professional skills, boost their confidence and improve their performances. Since, the sales force is the driving force of any company, I firmly believe that it is of paramount importance to invest in their training and development.’’

Lalith Fernando, Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, MBSL Insurance said, “We are delighted to join hands with the National Body for Marketing to enhance the professional competencies of our staff who are related to both sales and non-sales. We believe that investing in an employee’s development through training offers long-term benefits and value for both the employer and employee. Since SLIM has the flexibility to customise their professional qualifications, corporates can be assured that the programme will work and produce real impact. Now that we will have the added advantage of a new competency development programme offered by SLIM, I hope our talented staff members will capitalise on this opportunity and leverage their professional competencies to reach the next level.”

Nuwan Gamage, Vice President, SLIM; Sanath Senanayake, Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, SLIM; Mihirinie Fonseka, Deputy General Manager Business Development, SLIM; Jayath Premasinghe, Assistant Manager, SLIM Trainings; Indika Perera, Chief Financial Officer, MBSL Insurance; Induka Senanayaka, Head of Group Corporate Business Development, MBSL Insurance; Rohan Hemantha, Head of Strategy, Risk & Compliance, MBSL Insurance; Amila Withanage – Head of IT, MBSL Insurance; Dinuka Herath, Head of Marketing, MBSL Insurance and Nirmali Perera, Senior Manager Human Resources were also present for the ceremony.

SLIM is the National Body for Marketing in Sri Lanka and has been promoting marketing excellence and elevating the status of marketing since 1970. It is a member of the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL), Organisation of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka (OPA) and Federation of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Sri Lanka (FCCISL). SLIM also has received ISO 9001:2015 certification in recognition of its superior quality management system and ISO 2990:2010 for Learning Service Provider (LSP), providing non-formal education and training services.