Sadaharitha begins distribution of Loyalty Cards supporting customers with attractive offers

Sadaharitha Plantations Ltd, the nation’s leading commercial forestry conglomerate began distribution of its unique ‘Sadaharitha Privilege Card’ to valued loyal customers recently ensuring added support especially during these challenging times.

The loyalty programme which was unveiled recently provides customers a host of exclusive privileges, unmatched offerings and experiences. Sadaharitha has commenced the distribution of the loyalty cards to customers’ islandwide who can now enjoy discounts and benefits from a wide range of merchants.

The benefits from the card cover an extensive range of sectors such as healthcare including hospitals and pharmacies; for children’s education needs with leading institutes, book publishers and book shops; home needs and essentials such as food and textile outlets, footwear, appliances, furniture, roofing, solar requirements, vehicle care, lighting; personal care and grooming from beauty salons, perfumery stores, jewellery and opticians or seek relaxation at restaurants, leisure options, hotels and adventure packages.

“Our loyalty card initiative enables us reach out and appreciate our customers and enrich their lives. As a member of the programme, they benefit from the host of discounts offered by the merchants we have partnered and the offers also provide customers more opportunities to save. During the next few months we aim to continue with the distribution of the card and also enhance the programme’s offerings with new and exciting options,” stated Dr. Pradeep Edward, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director.

The newly introduced ‘Sadaharitha Privilege Card’ programme, is dedicated in meeting and exceeding expectations of its expanding customer base.