Number of post offices in Kurunegala closed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Six more coronavirus patients have been detected at the Postmaster General’s Office in Kurunegala.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne told Colombo Gazette that the six patients were identified following recently conducted PCR tests.

The infected patients are two Postmaster Generals, two drivers, and two staff members.

Ranjith Ariyaratne said that a chief clerk at the Postmaster General’s Office in Kurunegala was the first to have contracted the virus.

It is suspected that the newly detected patients may have contracted the virus from the clerk, but health authorities are yet to determine the source of transmission.

Ariyaratne further said that the Postmaster General’s Office in Kurunegala has been temporarily closed from today following the detection.

A number of post offices in the area that had been visited by the infected persons have also been temporarily closed as a result, he added. (Colombo Gazette)