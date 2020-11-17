No decision yet to enforce another lockdown in Colombo

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Government has not decided on enforcing another lockdown in Colombo due to the spread of the coronavirus, the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said.

Head of the NOCPC, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva told Colombo Gazette that the current situation pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak is being reviewed on a daily basis.

He said as of this evening (Tuesday), the Government has not come across the need to impose another lockdown on the entire Colombo District.

The Army Commander said that new coronavirus patients are only being detected from areas already under lockdown in the Colombo district.

Cases have not been reported from areas that are not under lockdown in the Colombo district at present, he explained.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva’s comments come in response to Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake’s call to impose a 3-week lockdown on the entire Colombo district to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing reporters yesterday, Senanayake said that if the city is not brought under strict control the spread of the coronavirus cannot be contained.

Colombo continues to be a hot spot for the coronavirus with a large number of infected persons being detected. (Colombo Gazette)