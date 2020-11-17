Minister proposes two options to resume tourism

By Easwaran Rutnam

Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has proposed two options to resume tourism in Sri Lanka.

The Minister has told a recently appointed Tourism Advisory Committee to consider a travel bubble with selected countries or opening the country to all tourists under strict conditions.

Nimesh Herath, Coordinator to the Minister of Tourism in the Tourism Advisory Committee told Colombo Gazette that a travel bubble with Germany is being considered while the option of opening the country for all tourists with a mandatory 14-day quarantine is also being looked at.

He said that a final decision on the best option will be taken after extensive discussions, including with the Task Force on the prevention of the coronavirus.

Herath said that under the travel bubble, the Tourism Advisory Committee is considering Benotoa, Yala and Pasikuda as the only travel destinations open for foreign tourists visiting Sri Lanka.

Germany is being considered as the potential market as most Germans prefer beach destinations like Bentota and Pasikuda.

If the second option is preferred by the authorities then tourists from any destination can visit Sri Lanka provided they agree to a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Sri Lanka, prior to commencing their trip.

Herath said that President Goatabaya Rajapaksa has advised the Tourism Ministry to look at all options available to assist the tourism sector which has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)