Finance Minister presents 2021 budget to Parliament

Finance Minister, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa presented the 2021 budget to Parliament today.

The second reading of the Appropriation Bill for the financial year 2021 was presented to Parliament by the Prime Minister, the 75th budget report of the country.

The second reading debate of the budget will be held from the 18th to the 21st of this month. The vote on the second reading will be taken place on November 21st at 5.00 pm. Parliament sittings will be held from the 18th to the 20th from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm.

The debate of the Committee Stage will commence on the 23rd November and is scheduled to conclude on 10th of December. Accordingly, the Vote will be held at 5.00 pm on the 10th of December.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that arrangements have been made to hold sittings of Parliament in accordance with all health guidelines and regulations during the entire period of the budget debate.

Only Ambassadors and officials authorized by the Ministry of Finance were invited today. The Public Gallery and the Media Gallery were closed. (Colombo Gazette)