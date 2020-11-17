Champika’s media secretary grilled by CID

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka’s Media Secretary Dhanushka Ramanayake was questioned for nearly 04 hours by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

Ramanayake was questioned over the publishing of a photograph on social media which had caused controversy for the Government.

The CID had earlier revealed that Danushka Ramanayake was summoned based on a complaint filed in this regard.

Ramanayake had been informed by CID officials that an investigation is underway to ascertain how the photograph had been taken during an event involving the President despite photographs being banned at the event, and as to how it had been published on social media.

During interrogations, Ramanayake had informed the CID that he had obtained the image from another website and had thereafter shared it on his social media, following which the CID officials had requested Ramanayake to remove the image from his social media.

The CID had thereafter taken a backup of Dhanushka Ramanayake’s mobile phone and had informed him to reappear before the Department if required in the future.

The controversial photograph comprises of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and Minister Chandrasena. (Colombo Gazette)