Cabinet satisfied with ongoing PCR testing process

The cabinet is satisfied with the ongoing PCR testing process, Cabinet co-spokesman Dr. Ramesh Pathirana said today.

He said that the Government has been conducting PCR tests in a systematic manner to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Ramesh Pathirana told reporters at the weekly post-cabinet media briefing today that currently between 12,000 – 13,000 PCR tests are being conducted in the country daily.

He said that at the beginning of the pandemic in March this year, there was only one PCR testing centre which had the capacity of conducting 300 PCR tests per day.

Minister Pathirana further said that over the last 08-months, the Government has established 32 PCR testing centres with a capacity of conducting nearly 13,000 tests a day.

“This progress will not be hindered in anyway, as the Government is looking at utilizing the Rapid Antigen Test Kits in the future, apart from the existing PCR tests,” he said.

He said the Government has already imported 100,000 rapid antigen test kits and is focused on further strengthening the existing system to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Minister Pathirana said that the Health Ministry and the Government will take all necessary measures in this regard.

Meanwhile, Cabinet spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that at the beginning of the pandemic Sri Lanka was only capable of conducting 10 PCR tests per day.

However, at present, it has increased to nearly 13,000 PCR tests per day.

Minister Rambukwella said that therefore, the Government had not failed in its efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Commenting on the increase in Covid-related deaths in Sri Lanka, the Minister said that 93% of the deaths reported in the total death toll were patients who had contracted the virus but had died due to complications suffered as a result of other chronic diseases. (Colombo Gazette)