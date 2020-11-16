Unilever Sri Lanka’s Horana based manufacturing facility receives the coveted accreditations

Unilever Sri Lanka, one of Sri Lanka’s largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, today announced that it has been awarded the coveted ISO 9001 certification for its Horana based manufacturing facility by the Sri Lanka Standards Institute (SLSI). This is in addition to simultaneously receiving the certification approval for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

As a result of this, 256 products covering 14 Unilever brands such as Sunlight, Lifebuoy, Signal, Lux, Pears Baby, Sunsilk, Wonderlight, Lever Ayush, Close up, Dove, Clear, Glow & Lovely, Ponds and Vaseline manufactured at the facility are now produced under ISO 9001 certification.

ISO 9001 is a Quality Management Systems certification, while the GMP certification ensures products are produced consistently as per required standards. They demonstrate a company’s ability to consistently provide products and services to meet customer expectations and produce products and monitor controls according to internationally regulated quality standards. Companies are measured on the effective application of processes for improvement and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Gerard Irudayaraj, Supply Chain Director, Unilever Sri Lanka said “As a company dedicated to the local manufacture of almost 100% of all Unilever Sri Lanka’s brands, we are humbled by the sentiment of quality and assurance these certifications convey. Our promise to our consumers has continuously been focused on delivering high quality international products. This is why we have constantly adhered to stringent internal and external clearance processes and standards. To be accredited ISO 9001 and Good Manufacturing Practices compliant, is an achievement we take sincere pride in. It builds our confidence in the robust manufacturing practices sustained over time, signifying our commitment to the consistent maintenance of global quality standards.”

Nilushi Jayatileke, Marketing Director – Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever Sri Lanka said, “At Unilever, we strive to improve the lives of Sri Lankan consumers by delivering the highest quality products that conform to both local and global standards. Unilever Sri Lanka’s large and loyal consumer base is a testament to this. We would not have been able to achieve and maintain this if not for the superior manufacturing practices and consistent improvements we make in our manufacturing capability. We also take great pride in building capability to deliver this global standard, with a portfolio of products made on Sri Lankan soil.”