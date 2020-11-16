Three more coronavirus deaths reported in Sri Lanka taking total to 61

Three more coronavirus deaths have been reported today, taking the death toll in Sri Lanka to 61.

The three deaths were reported in Colombo 10, Colombo 13 and Moratuwa.

The Government Information Department said that one victim is an 84-year-old woman from Moratuwa.

She had died in her house and the cause of death was identified as diabetes together with the coronavirus.

Another victim was a 70-year-old man from Colombo 10. He died while receiving treatment at the IDH hospital in Angoda.

The third victim is a 75-year-old man from Colombo 13. He died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)