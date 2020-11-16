Over 40 detained for violating quarantine law

Over 40 suspects were arrested during the last 24-hours ending at 06.00am today on charges of violating the quarantine law.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 42 suspects were arrested during this period for failing to wear face mask and for not maintaining social distancing.

A total of 263 suspect have been arrested for violating the quarantine law since 30th October 2020, he said.

Legal action will be taken against the suspects in the future, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana further urged the public to continue to adhere to the quarantine law by wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. (Colombo Gazette)