Habaraduwa Pradeshiya Sabha temporarily closed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Habaraduwa Pradeshiya Sabha was temporarily closed today over coronavirus fears.

Officials of the Habaraduwa Pradeshiya Sabha had decided to temporarily close the office to be disinfected after a female staff member’s husband had tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Inspectors Association (PHI) Secretary M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that the woman’s husband had contracted the virus after consuming alcohol with an individual who had recently tested positive from the Kananke area in Imaduwa.

The female staff member of the Habaraduwa Pradeshiya Sabha has been placed in self-isolation, while contact tracing is underway to identify those who had come into contact with the woman, Balasuriya added. (Colombo Gazette)