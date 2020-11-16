Colombo continues to be a hot spot for coronavirus

Colombo continues to be a hot spot for the coronavirus with a large number of infected persons being detected.

Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 541 coronavirus patients were detected in the Colombo District yesterday (Sunday).

He said that most of those detected are from isolated areas and people in quarantine.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva also said that the close contacts of these people have been identified.

Over 700 new coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka yesterday.

The Government Information Department said that 704 coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka so far today (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Health Promotion Bureau said that 17,287 people had been detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka as of last night.

Of the 17,287 people, 5,734 people are still in hospital while 11,495 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Sri Lanka has recorded 58 deaths from the coronavirus so far. (Colombo Gazette)