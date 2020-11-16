Closing date to renew gun licence extended

The Ministry of Defence has extended the closing date for the renewal of all gun licences and permits for private security firms, for the year 2021.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry said that the closing date for the renewal of licences and permits has been extended until 28th February 2021.

The process which was to be conducted by the Defence Ministry together with the District Secretariats was scheduled to be completed before 31st December 2020.

The Defence Ministry said however, the renewal of gun licences has been extended to February 2021, due to the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

The Ministry further said that the fine imposed for delayed renewal will not be included for all gun licences and permits for private security firms that will be processed in February 2021. (Colombo Gazette)