Another 36 policemen test positive for virus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Thirty-six (36) Police Constables who were quarantined at the Police Training School in the Pahalagama area in Thambuththegama, Anuradhapura have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Health Inspector in charge of Thambuththegama S.M. Dissanayake told Colombo Gazette that the close associates of Police officers infected with the virus from the Western Province had been quarantined at the Police Training School.

From among the group, PCR tests had been conducted on 97 persons on Saturday (14) following which results received yesterday (15) had confirmed that 36 Police Constables had tested positive.

Among the 36, one officer is a Police Constable employed at the training school and assigned to distribute food to those placed in quarantine at the school.

The close contacts of the infected officer, including his family members, have been placed in self-isolation.

Dissanayake further said that 63 more Police officers are undergoing quarantine at the Police Training School in Thambuththegama at present.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Unit said over 630 Police Officers are reported to have contracted the coronavirus as of today, from various parts of the country. (Colombo Gazette)