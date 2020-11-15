Police seize bus after passengers complain over lack of social distancing

The Police seized a bus and detained the bus driver and conductor after passengers complained over the failure to ensure social distancing in the vehicle.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that a complaint was made over the bus operating from Colombo to Mathugama.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the passengers had made a complaint to the Panadura Police.

Accordingly, the Panadura Police seized the bus and arrested the bus driver and conductor.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the nus driver and conductor had violated the quarantine laws and legal action will be taken accordingly.

He also said that video evidence of the quarantine law being violated by the driver and conductor of the bus have been obtained.

The Police have arrested 221 people for failing to wear face masks or ensure social distancing in public since 30 October. (Colombo Gazette)