Over 700 new coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka

The Government Information Department said that 704 coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka so far today (Sunday).

Meanwhile, the Health Promotion Bureau said that 17,287 people have been detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka so far.

Of the 17,287 people, 5,734 people are still in hospital while 11,495 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Sri Lanka has recorded 58 deaths from the coronavirus so far. (Colombo Gazette)