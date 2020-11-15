Leave of all prison employees cancelled as number of inmates infected rises

The leave of all prison employees has been cancelled as the number of inmates infected by the coronavirus continued to rise.

The Prisons Department said that the leave of all employees of the Prisons Department has been cancelled with immediate effect.

All prison employees have been requested to report to their respective institutions by 8.00 am tomorrow (Monday).

The decision has been taken after the number of inmates infected by the coronavirus continued to rise.

The number of inmates infected by the virus rose to 437 today.

Yesterday (Saturday) 329 inmates from prisons in the country had been infected.

Inmates have been detected with COVID-19 from the Welikada, Bogambara, Boosa and Kuruwita prisons. (Colombo Gazette)