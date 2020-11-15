Fear of an increase in HIV infections in Sri Lanka

By Indika Sri Aravinda

There is a fear HIV infections in Sri Lanka may see a rise in the weeks ahead.

The National STD/AIDS Control Programme (NSACP) said that more male sex workers promoting themselves on social media has resulted in the threat of an increase in HIV infections.

Director of the programme Dr. Rasanjali Hettiarachchi told Colombo Gazette that with most people staying at home as a result of the coronavirus, most youth are on social media.

She said that research had found that several male youth have approached male sex workers on social media.

Dr. Rasanjali Hettiarachchi said that the pandemic has resulted in a drop in the availability of female sex workers.

As a result most young men are turning to male sex workers.

Dr. Hettiarachchi said that there are approximately 3600 HIV infected persons in Sri Lanka of who only 2000 obtain medical attention. (Colombo Gazette)