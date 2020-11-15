EDB and BOI companies allowed to operate in newly classified isolation areas

EDB and BOI companies will be allowed to operate in newly classified isolation areas in Colombo.

Maradana, Fort, Pettah, Slave Island and Dam Street in the Colombo District will be isolated from tomorrow (Monday).

The Government said that EDB and BOI companies will be allowed to operate in these areas.

The Government also said that courts and other essential Government agencies in these areas will also be permitted to operate.

The Government Information Department said that strict health guidelines will be enforced for these institutions to operate.

The isolation imposed on 13 Police divisions in the Colombo District will remain until further notice.

In addition, the Maradana, Fort, Pettah, Slave Island and Dam Street Police divisions in the Colombo District will be isolated from 5.00 am tomorrow (Monday).

These areas have been declared as isolated areas as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)