Coronavirus claims the lives of another five people in Colombo

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of another five people in Colombo.

The Government Information Department said that the latest victims are from Colombo 8, 13, 15 and 12.

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has now risen to 58.

Of the five people who were reported dead today, one is a resident of Colombo 13. The 54-year-old man had died at the Colombo National Hospital.

The second victim is a 39-year-old resident of Colombo 15. He died while receiving treatment at the Homagama Hospital.

The third coronavirus victim is an 88-year-old man from Colombo 12. He died on being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital after having a chest pain.

The fourth victim is a 79-year-old man from Colombo 8. He had died at his residence.

The fifth victim is an 88-year-old man from Colombo 13. He died on admission to the Colombo National Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)