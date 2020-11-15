Chinese PCR machine in Mulleriyawa malfunctions again

By Indika Sri Aravinda

A Chinese PCR machine in Mulleriyawa has malfunctioned again, officials confirmed.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena told the Colombo Gazette that a group of Chinese experts were now attending to the issue.

The experts had arrived in the country recently to fix the machine after it first malfunctioned,

Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the experts were about to leave Sri Lanka but will now stay back to fix the machine.

The PCR machine at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in Mulleriyawa was brought down from China with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank.

The Chinese experts had said that an unstable desk may have caused the PCR machine in Mulleriyawa to malfunction earlier this month.

The experts, who were brought down specifically to fix the machine, had detected the main fault behind the malfunction after a 10-hour operation and fixed it.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo had tweeted earlier this month saying the Automated Molecular Extraction in the machine had partly deviated but the machine was operating as normal.

The embassy said that an unstable operation desk, on which the machine was placed, may have been the cause for the malfunction. (Colombo Gazette)