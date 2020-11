Two people have been killed following a clash between two groups in Vaddukoddai in the Jaffna peninsula.

The Police said that the clash had occurred last night following a private dispute.

At least 15 people had been involved in the clash, the Police said.

Two people were stabbed to death during the incident. The two victims were aged 34 and 56.

Investigations have been launched to apprehend the suspects. (Colombo Gazette)