Sri Lanka tells Group of 77 it follows WHO regulations

Sri Lanka has told the Group of 77 it follows the regulations issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) regulations when managing the spread of COVID-19.

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena took part in an interactive dialogue on major priority issues and the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the obstacles it poses to the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and achievement of the SDGs.

“The Government of Sri Lanka has been managing the spread of COVID-19 through the strict implementation of health regulations in line with WHO regulations,” the Foreign Ministry today quoted the Minister as saying during the discussion.

Sri Lanka has been accused of ignoring the WHO guidelines when it comes to permitting the burial of Muslim victims of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister told the Group of 77 that the strong mandate given by the people of Sri Lanka to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at the presidential election in November last year and at the general election earlier this year, for his vision for prosperity and splendour gives Sri Lanka confidence to commit to the goals of the G-77.

“For over half a century the G77 has provided a platform for developing countries to articulate and promote their collective interests and negotiating capacity, on all the major international economic issues within the UN system and to promote South-South cooperation for development. It has a significant role to play in the current context, driven by the spirit of solidarity of the Global South,” he said.

The Minister also said that Sri Lanka’s commitment to achieving all 18 SDGS by 2030 is reflected in the appointment of a working group to study the current status of Sri Lanka’s implementation and progress towards achieving the SDGS. (Colombo Gazette)