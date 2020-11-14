Police crackdown on beggars near traffic lights in Colombo

The Police have launched an operation to arrest beggars near traffic lights in Colombo.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said there are concerns various diseases can spread from the beggars to the general public.

He also said that it has been found most beggars in Colombo are involved in a business.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that they are linked to a racket where money is collected and handed over to a man in charge.

He said that a special operation has been launched to identify genuine beggars from the fake ones.

The Police spokesman said that genuine beggars will be handed over to the social services department.

However, DIG Ajith Rohana said legal action will be taken against fake beggars. (Colombo Gazette)