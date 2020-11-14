PM notes spiritual victory of light over darkness on Deepavali

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa noted the spiritual victory of light over darkness as Sri Lankan Tamils and Tamils around the world celebrate Deepavali today.

“Happy #Deepavali to those celebrating the Festival of Lights in #lka and around the world. Lighting a lamp at this joyous occasion, symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Have a happy, safe and peaceful Deepavali,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

His tweet was accompanied by an image of him and wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa lighting an oil lamp.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa was dressed in a colourful saree and had a pottu on her forehead to mark the occasion. (Colombo Gazette)