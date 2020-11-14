Number of people detected with coronavirus in Sri Lanka tops 16,000

The number of people detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka has crossed the 16,000 mark.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 16,190 people have been detected with the virus in Sri Lanka so far.

Of them, 11,030 people have fully recovered while 5,107 people are still in hospital.

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 said that 464 coronavirus patients were detected in Sri Lanka over a 24-hour period ending at 6am today (Saturday).

Of them, 282 people were detected in the Colombo District, 43 in Gampaha and 10 people in Kalutara.

Meanwhile the Minuwangoda and Peliyagoda coronavirus clusters have reached 12,690 as of this morning.

Of them, 7,606 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital. (Colombo Gazette)