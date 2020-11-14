Jaffna Stallions kicks off full-blown training session for LPL

Jaffna Stallions is the first franchise cricket team in the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL) to hold a full-blown training session.

With the impeccable guidance and leadership of Thilina Kandamby, the Head Coach, and Thisara Perera, the Captain, the team is taking part in a three-day residential cricket camp from 13th to 15th November 2020 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

All the Sri Lankan players are taking part in the training camp.

The team has a total of 20 cricketers with 14 Sri Lankan and six international players. Jaffna Stallions is one of the most balanced teams in the tournament because of the strength of its all-rounders who happen to be experienced local and international players.

Thilina Kandamby , the Head Coach of the Jaffna Stallions, commented that he is happy to start training well-ahead of the LPL tournament as it allows the team members to get to know each other’s strengths. “It is always important to train together so we can draw up a sound plan for LPL. These sessions are important to physically and mentally prepare ourselves for the tournament,” said Kandamby with confidence.

Thisara Perera, the Captain of Jaffna Stallions, also agreed that early training will give them a competitive edge over other teams of the LPL.

“It is very important that we start our training early. This will help us to uplift team spirit and face the fierce competition of the LPL. I’m also happy to see three young and talented Jaffna based cricketers joining the training session. All the senior players are keen to assist them,” added Perera.

Upon completing the training, the team will set out to Hambantota to gear up for the upcoming LPL tournament. The most striking feature of the training session is that the entire coaching and support staff participates in the training. The session will, therefore, allow the team to test their potential to the maximum level.

The 2020 LPL is all set to kick off on the 26th November and will continue until 17th December. This will be the inaugural edition of LPL Twenty20 franchise cricket tournament in Sri Lanka and therefore, a milestone event in Sri Lankan cricket. Five teams, stringing together talented players from all around the world, will play a total of 23 matches in a bid to win the coveted Inaugural Lanka Premier League championship.

Following is a breakdown of the squad: Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando,Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chaturanga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuvinidu Fernando, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, and Yiyakanth Yiyaskanth. Adding a new flare to the game, the team introduces three talented young cricketers, namely, Kanagaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, to the 2020 LPL.

The Coaching staff consists of Thilina Kandamby – Head Coach, Hemang Badani – Consultant, Mario Villavarayan – Trainer Cum Fast Bowling Coach, Sachith Pathirana – Spin Bowling Coach, and Vimukthi Deshapriya – Fielding and Throw Downs Coach.

