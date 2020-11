The isolation imposed in parts of the Gampaha District is to be lifted from tomorrow (Sunday).

The isolation imposed in the Negombo, Ja-Ela, Ragama, Kadawatha, Wattala, Peliyagoda and Kelaniya Police divisions in the Gampaha District will continue  until further notice.

However, the isolation imposed in other areas in the Gampaha District will be lifted tomorrow. (Colombo Gazette)