Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara sacked

By Indika Sri Aravinda

Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara has been removed from his post with immediate effect.

Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara told Colombo Gazette that he was informed by Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachch that he has been removed from the post.

He said he was informed he was no longer required to hold the post as a Health Ministry Director General has been appointed and the Director General will handle media inquiries in future.

His removal comes just days after he had told the media there was no move to bury the remains of Muslim coronavirus victims.

Asked by Colombo Gazette if his removal from the post was linked to the comments he made, Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that he was not aware if that was the case.

However he said that he feels there is a move to remove him from other positions he holds in the Ministry of Health as well.

Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that he has been mistreated in recent weeks.

Last month Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara was removed from the post of Director of the Medical Research Institute.

Following an uproar in Parliament he was appointed as the spokesman of the Health Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)