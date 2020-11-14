Biden takes Georgia to solidify US election victory

“This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” Mr Trump said at the White House Rose Garden, as the country faces growing outbreaks of the virus. “Hopefully… whatever happens in the future – who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell.”

The president did not take questions from reporters. Pressure is growing on Mr Trump, a Republican, to acknowledge Mr Biden’s victory and help prepare the transition from one administration to another.

Georgia and North Carolina were the last states to be called in the race for the White House. Mr Biden’s electoral votes equal the tally Mr Trump achieved in his victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. At the time Mr Trump referred to it as “a landslide”.

A manual recount is to be carried out in Georgia because of the narrow margin between the two candidates, but the Biden team said they did not expect it to change the results there.