TNA appeals to allow families in North to commemorate war dead

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has appealed to the Government to allow families in the North to commemorate those killed during the war.

TNA Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran said that the authorities may attempt to use the coronavirus to prevent families from visiting the cemetery to pay homage to those killed during the war.

He said that November is the month where these families remember those killed, including those killed while fighting the war.

“I envisage Police and other authorities rushing to courts asking for orders under Section 106, which does not apply to a situation like this,” he said.

Maaveerar Naal (Great Heroes’ Day) is usually observed by Tamils in the North in November to remember the deaths of militants who fought for the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

The Police and military have often prevented such commemoration events from being held in public in the North on the basis that it promotes the LTTE, a banned organisation in Sri Lanka.

Sumanthiran urged the Government not to use the coronavirus situation to prevent legitimate commemoration by parents of those who fought the war and were killed. (Colombo Gazette)