SJB reiterates request to change seats of those who backed 20A

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today reiterated a request to change seats of those in the opposition who backed the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

SJB Parliamentarian Lakshman Kiriella urged Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to consider a request he had already made in writing.

Kiriella had earlier written to the Speaker requesting that the opposition members who voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution be allocated seats on the Government side in Parliament.

He told the Speaker in Parliament today that an issue may arise when the vote on the 2021 budget is taken up next week.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena responded saying he will give due consideration to the request.

MPs Diana Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman, M. Raheem, Nasir Ahmed, Mohomed Harris, Faizal Cassim, Aravind Kumar and MS Thowfeek voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution last month.

The SJB later sacked all the SJB Parliamentarians who voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, from the Parliamentary group. (Colombo Gazette)