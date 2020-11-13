Rishad’s bail application rejected

The Fort Magistrate today rejected the bail application submitted by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

The Court instead ordered the MP to be further remanded until the 25th of November 2020.

Bathiudeen was arrested by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department from a luxury apartment in Dehiwala on the on 19th of October.

He has been accused of violating the Presidential Elections Act by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million when he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The former Minister was accused of misusing 222 buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) to transport internally displaced persons from Puttalam to polling stations in Silavathurai, Mannar during the 2019 Presidential Election.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had earlier issued orders to the Police to obtain a warrant from court to arrest Bathiudeen. (Colombo Gazette)