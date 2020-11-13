Ranjan addresses Speaker as “lokka” during Parliament debate

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake today referred to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena as “lokka” (boss) during an Adjournment Debate on the coronavirus situation.

Ramanayake kept referring to the Speaker as “lokka” before he was reminded by his fellow MPs to refer to the Speaker as Speaker and not boss.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that several MPs were a “failure” today as they had used unparliamentary language.

Several MPs from the Government and the Opposition made various allegations against some MPs in Parliament today, at times even attacking their personal lives.

He told Parliament that the unparliamentary language used today will be removed from the Parliament hansard.

The Speaker said that comments made by some MPs in Parliament today was a violation of the Standing Orders of Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)