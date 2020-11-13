Opposition questions decision to remove Dr. Anil Jasinghe

The opposition today questioned the decision to remove Dr. Anil Jasinghe from the post of Director General of Health Services.

Speaking in Parliament today, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara said that Dr. Anil Jasinghe managed the coronavirus situation well during the first wave.

He asked why Dr. Anil Jasinghe was suddenly removed and later replaced.

Bandara said that Jasinghe was reportedly given a “promotion” to the Environment Ministry.

He said that if Jasinghe was promoted he should have been promoted to a post in the Health Ministry.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe was in August appointed as the secretary of the Environment Ministry. (Colombo Gazette)