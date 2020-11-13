Helicopter and drone operations to continue to nab violators

The Police said that helicopter and drone operations will continue today to nab violators of the quarantine law.

Police spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that 15 people had been arrested yesterday (Thursday) after the Air Force deployed a helicopter and drones to detect people violating the quarantine law.

He said that similar operations will continue today (Friday), especially in areas where a lockdown has been enforced.

Drones were deployed yesterday to monitor movements in areas under lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Air Force Spokesman Group Captain Dushantha Wijesinghe had told the Colombo Gazette yesterday that six to nine drones will be utilized depending on the requirements of the areas under lockdown.

Three Air Force teams have also been appointed, while one helicopter has been allocated for the operation.

The three Air Force teams will work together with the Department of Police, which will draw necessary decisions and issue instructions pertaining to the operation.

Group Captain Wijesinghe said that the Air Force team will capture and monitor video footage, which will thereafter be handed over to the Police Department.

Meanwhile, the military has also established a new Drone Regiment which will assist in the process to monitor movements in areas under lockdown and be used in other situations. (Colombo Gazette)