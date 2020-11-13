Employee attached to gym at Cinnamon Grand Colombo infected

An employee of a gym at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The hotel said that the employee is attached to the Angsana Gym.

The Angsana Gym has been temporarily closed until such time clearance is obtained from the health authorities.

First and second contacts of the employee are being identified and PCR tests will be carried out, the hotel said.

The Cinnamon Grand Hotel said that as a precautionary measure, potential areas of exposure within the hotel have been isolated and disinfected. (Colombo Gazette)