TNA decides to boycott vote on 2020 Appropriation Bill

The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) has decided to boycott the vote on the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

The Bill was presented to Parliament today and debated.

TNA Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran said that the Bill is “strange” and an act to cover-up various illegalities perpetrated in Sri Lanka.

He told Parliament today that an Appropriation Bill must be debated prior to a financial year, giving the Executive approval to draw from the consolidate fund and administer the finances of the country.

“There is no law passed for the financial year 2020. What has been approved are certain resolutions,” he said.

He said that such resolutions approve drawing funds only for specific public services and not for development purposes.

Sumanthiran said that the Government went ahead with development work this year in violation of the Constitution.

He said that the Appropriation Bill 2020 is an attempt to approve the illegal activities of the Government.

As a result, he said the TNA will not attend the passage of the Bill in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)