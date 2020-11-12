TMVP Secretary Pubalapillai Prashanthan arrested

By Farook Sihan

Tamil Makkal Viduthalai Pullikal (TMVP) Secretary Pubalapillai Prashanthan was arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

A CID team from Colombo had arrested Prashanthan while he was heading to his office in Batticaloa from his residence in Arayampathy.

Prashanthan was out on bail after being arrested over a double murder in 2008.

He was arrested today over allegations he had threatened witnesses linked to the case.

TMVP leader, Parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan is currently in remand over the murder of former Tamil National Alliance Parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham. (Colombo Gazette)