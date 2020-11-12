Three thousand cops in quarantine and 600 infected

Three thousand policemen are in quarantine while just over 600 have been infected, Police Spokesman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajith Rohana said today.

However, DIG Ajith Rohana said that over the past seven days there has not been a single policeman infected from outside a quarantine center.

He said that policemen attached to the Borella Police and Police Special Task Force were initially infected.

Subsequently their close contacts had been infected and they were all admitted to hospital.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that around 3000 policemen from around the island were later quarantined.

He said that most recent PCR tests found policemen infected from quarantine centers.

The Police spokesman also said that daily Police operations have not been affected. (Colombo Gazette)