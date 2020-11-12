SriLankan Cares extends a helping hand to the needy children of Andiambalama

To commemorate the International Children’s Day, SriLankan Cares, the CSR arm of SriLankan Airlines donated a braille writer to a visually impaired student and gift vouchers to a group of needy children attending Andiambalama Maha Vidyalaya. The donation was made from the generous contributions of SriLankan Airlines’ staff members.

On behalf of the National Carrier, the braille writer was handed over by Khalid Oshman, a visually impaired SriLankan Airlines employee, who is actively engaged in working as a Customer Service Officer.

Addressing the gathering, the Principal of Andiambalama Maha Vidyalaya, Mr. Sherome Amarasena said, “SriLankan Cares has over the years conducted many charitable programs for the benefit of the school which had helped hundreds of school children”. He further appreciated the donation of the braille writer to Ayantha Lakshan, a visually impaired student of the school studying in Grade 12, adding that his education will be assisted greatly because of this worthy deed.

Khalid Oshman commenting on behalf of SriLankan Cares reiterated the fact that being visually impaired is never an obstacle to get through challenges in life. He also pointed out his own accomplishments in local and international sports competitions and said that “one should be determined to face life’s challenges with utmost confidence.”

As a token of appreciation, the Principal of the school handed over a special souvenir to the SriLankan Cares officials who were present at the occasion.

SriLankan Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the national carrier has been committed to shoulder national social responsibilities, with the active participation of its staff members. The CSR philosophy of the airline consists of three pillars; Child, Planet and Talent.