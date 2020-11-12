Settle your Electricity Bills Safely & Conveniently from Home with Nations Trust Bank American Express

Settling your utility bill payments can be a hassle, especially now when we need to limit our movements as much as possible for everyone’s safety. Understanding this, Nations Trust Bank American Express offers Card Members the convenience of multiple channels to settle their utility bills without the need to leave their home.

In addition to the Automatic Bill Settlement facility offered to the customers, Nations Trust Bank American Express has now integrated with the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), making it convenient to settle CEB bills online, through both the “CEB Care” Mobile Application and via the CEB Website (CEB.lk). Settling CEB bills online is super convenient, saves time and attracts no additional fees or charges.

Explaining further, Niluka Gunatilake – Head of Cards at Nations Trust Bank said, “Our Card Members lead active and busy lifestyles. Thus, they value convenience and time savings when it comes to recurring commitments such as utility bills. Therefore, we have partnered with the Ceylon Electricity Board to provide a range of direct, convenient and hassle-free digital payment methods for all our Card Members. In the present circumstances, it’s also best for everyone to refrain from unnecessary travel and exposure and this partnership will allow you to easily make your CEB bill payments from the safety and comfort of your home.”

Dr. Rohantha Abeysekera – Assistant General Manager of the Ceylon Electricity Board added, “We are pleased to partner with Nations Trust Bank, giving us access to a globally renowned payment partner, American Express. This will bring convenience to our CEB customers immensely with our ever-expanding channels of payment giving customers the power to choose”

To find out more about this partnership and other benefits and privileges of being a Cardmember, please visit Nations Trust Bank American Express online at www.americanexpress.lk or www.nationstrust.com or call the 24-hour Customer Service Hotline on (011) 4 414141.

Nations Trust Bank PLC is among the top 15 business establishments in Sri Lanka as ranked by Business Today. Stemming from its vision of “helping people and businesses by providing financial services and information to achieve their goals and aspirations in a sustainable way”, the Bank serves a diverse range of customers across both individual and corporate, with an enviable portfolio of banking and financial products and services. Strongly focused on digital empowerment through cutting-edge digital banking technologies, the Bank is a pioneer in many innovative customer centric banking solutions such as extended banking hours, 365-day banking and FriMi – Sri Lanka’s first digital banking experience. Delivering premium value, service and connecting its Cardmembers to rewarding experiences and opportunities Nations Trust Bank PLC is an issuer and sole acquirer of American Express Cards in Sri Lanka. The Bank operates 96 branches across the country and has an ATM network covering 127 locations and 48 Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines, plus more than 3,700 ATMs on the Lanka Pay Network.