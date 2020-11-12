Remanded MP Pillayan allowed to attend event in the East

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan was permitted to attend a function in the East yesterday following approval granted by the Department of Prisons.

Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya told Colombo Gazette that MP Pillayan falls under the category of remand prisoners.

As such, he said that remand prisoners can be permitted to attend outside events on an approval obtained from court.

He said that in the event the court is not involved, the Department of Prisons is vested with powers to take a decision on granting approval.

Upuldeniya said that the Department of Prisons had authorized permission for Pillayan to attend an event in the East yesterday and a district development meeting two days ago.

Concerns were raised in Parliament today over Pillayan being allowed to attend the function in the East and the district development meeting.

Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Parliamentarian M.A Sumanthiran said that as a remand prisoner Pillayan can only attend Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)