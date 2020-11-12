Professor (Capt) Nalaka Jayakody awarded Outstanding Alumnus by prestigious World Maritime University

In recognition of his distinctive contributions to the maritime sector both nationally and internationally, Professor (Dr) Capt Nalaka Jayakody, a renowned academic and Master Mariner, was bestowed an Outstanding Alumnus award on the 01st of November by World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden, making him the first proud recipient from South Asia.

This prestigious award was conferred at the convocation by the Chancellor of WMU Mr. Kitack Lim who is also the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Prof Jayakody obtained his Master of Science (MSc) in Maritime Education and Training (MET) from WMU. This two year full-time programme in 2000-2001 was prior to pursuing his Doctor of Science (DSc) in Maritime Affairs from Dalian Maritime University in China where he also served as a Professor. He excelled as a class leader throughout his time at WMU, actively taking part in various activities.

Commenting on this incredible achievement, President of the World Maritime University, Dr Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, stated ‘It is always a great pleasure to be in close contact with our graduates, and to be able to recognise such an eminent graduate, and one who has made such an impact in the field of education is an immense pleasure. Professor Jayakody is an example of how, if we work together, we can transform our world and ensure sustainable development for everyone in it.’

Prof Jayakody was the first and only Sri Lankan to be elected Vice President of the Student Council. He represented WMU for the Malmo Dragon Boat Race for two consecutive years, and participated in many sports such as soccer, badminton, swimming, squash, and athletic, winning the title Sportsman of the Year in 2001.

‘I am delighted to be recognized with this prestigious award from WMU and would like to thank each and every one that made it possible. I always cherish the memorable moments spent at WMU two decades ago, and my learning and achievements during my time here has with no doubt contributed significantly to my ambitions and aspirations,’ said Prof Nalaka Jayakody who now serves as the Vice Chancellor and CEO of Northshore International Campus.

Prior to this, Prof Jayakody was the Vice President of CINEC, having joined the higher education institute as a lecturer in 1998 and quickly rose to senior lecturer, head of the department, dean of the faculty, and director. His enormous contribution towards state and private higher education and maritime sector in the country goes without saying.

Prior to entering the world of academia, Prof Jayakody was the Master of a merchant ship, having sailed with various types of vessels from 1984 to 1998 in ascending ranks of seniority. His maritime training began in 1984 and went to obtain the first Certificate of Competency (CoC) as Class II Second Officer from the Australian Maritime College in 1989, and later the Master Mariner qualification from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), Victoria, Australia in 1994.

He is undoubtedly a well experienced seafarer, having traveled over 90 countries working with diverse cultures and people. He takes great pride in being the first and only Sri Lankan Master Mariner and one of the very few in the world to obtain a doctorate and become a professor to date.

Prof Jayakody’s two other well notable awards include the recent International Leadership Innovation Excellence Award’ 2019 by IES India, and ‘Award of Academic Excellence’ 2014 by His Excellency the then President of Sri Lanka.

Professor Jayakody DSc (Cn), MSc (Swe), FNI (UK), FCILT (UK), FIMarEST (UK), CMarTech (UK), Master Mariner (Aus) also served as the Chairman of The Nautical Institute (NI-UK) Sri Lanka Branch, President of the Sri Lanka Association of Non-State Higher Education Institutions (SLANSHEI), and presently serves as an Advisor – Professional Services (Education) of Export Development Board (EDB). He is also a prominent advisor to various state and private sector authorities and institutions.