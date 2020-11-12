Port City Colombo donates over Rs. 4 mn worth protective gear to Health Ministry

Port City Colombo donated 20,000 surgical masks to the Health Ministry today (11th), extending further support to control the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Jiang Houliang, Managing Director, CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd handed over the consignment of masks to Mrs. Pavithra Wanniarachchi, the Minister of Health. Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director General of Health Services and other health ministry officials were also present at the occasion. The Health Minister highly appreciated the Port City Colombo for the donation and she graciously reminded the previous donation made by the company during the first wave of the pandemic in April this year. The consignment was donated upon a request of Mr. Basil Rajapaksa, Chairman, Presidential Task Force on Economic Revival and Poverty Eradication. He had also requested Port City Colombo for PCR test kits as it is another immediate requirement. Port City Colombo Managing Director assured that the company would comply with this request at the earliest.

After the second resurgence of COVID-19 in the country, Port City Colombo made several other donations as well. This includes the donation of 10,000 masks to the Sri Jayawardenepura Hospital, and 2,000 masks to Sri Lanka Customs. These donations together with today’s donations accounts to over Rs. 4 million. Earlier this year in April, Port City Colombo made a Rs. 6 million worth donation to Colombo Manning Wholesale Market, Sri Lanka Police, Kalutara Nagoda Hospital, Department of Information and the Ministry of Health.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak this year, Sri Lanka has seen a large deficit in masks and other protective gear for public use with the rise in demand. Recognizing this deficit, Port City Colombo continued to make significant donations to the government. In support of the government’s efforts to combat the crisis, Port City Colombo urges all Sri Lankans to be responsible and practice precautionary measures, maintain good hygiene and remain vigilant.

About Port City Colombo

Port City Colombo is a brand new city development built as an extension of the existing Colombo CBD with an initial investment of US$1.4 billion and an expected US$15 billion overall investment when completed. Spanning 269 hectares, it is a sea reclamation project joined to the current central business district.

Port City Colombo is made up of 5 different precincts which comprises of Financial District, Central Park Living, International Island, The Marina and Island Living.

When completed, Port City Colombo is estimated to have some 5.7 million square metres of build up space, boasting some of the best in design in terms of Grade A offices, Medical Facilities, Educational Facilities, Integrated Resort, Marina, Retail Destinations, Hotels and various Lifestyle Developments. Using the latest sustainable city design and smart city concepts, Port City Colombo will be the hub of South Asia.