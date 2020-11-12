PM tells Parliament Sri Lanka has paid foreign debt for 2020

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told Parliament today that Sri Lanka has paid its foreign debt for 2020.

The Prime Minister said this after presenting the Appropriation Bill (2020) to Parliament today.

He said that the opposition had given the impression that Sri Lanka is in a serious debt crisis.

However, the Prime Minister said that the current administration has managed the country’s debt well.

He said that from 2020 Sri Lanka has to pay USD 4200 million in foreign debt.

However, he said that the debt repayment for the year 2020 has been completed.

The Prime Minister said that this was made possible by implementing an effective economic policy.

He said that the Government curtailed imports and also decided to suspend unnecessary foreign loans. (Colombo Gazette)