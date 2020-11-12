Over 220 houses and business premises damaged in Nikaweratiya

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Over 200 houses and business premises in the Nikaweratiya area have been damaged due to the inclement weather experienced across the country last evening.

Disaster Management Centre Assistant Director Pradeep Kodippili told Colombo Gazette that 200 houses and 24 business premises were partially damaged due to strong winds and heavy rain experienced in the area.

The DMC and relevant officials will conduct an estimation of the damaged properties today.

Pradeep Kodippili further said that so far Nikaweratiya is the only area reported to have been affected due to the adverse weather experienced yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department has forecasted showers or thundershowers in most parts of the island after 01.00pm today.

The Department said showers may occur at several places in the coastal areas of the Northern and Eastern Provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-Western Provinces.

The Meteorology Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. (Colombo Gazette)