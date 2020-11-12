New York imposes measures in ‘last chance’ against new wave

New York has introduced new restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus, with Mayor Bill de Blasio warning it was the city’s “last chance” to stop a second wave.
Bars, restaurants and gyms must close by 22:00 and people can only meet in groups of 10 or less.
The US is seeing a surge in coronavirus – a record 61,964 Americans were in hospital on Tuesday.
An average of over 900 people a day are now dying with the disease.
More than a million new cases in November pushed the total confirmed cases to over 10 million nationally with 239,732 deaths so far.
The US has been seeing more than 100,000 new cases per day over the last 10 days in what experts say may be a worse outbreak than those seen in the spring and summer.
Experts warn hospitals across the country could soon be overwhelmed.
On Wednesday a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s Covid-19 advisory panel said a four to six week lockdown could bring the pandemic under control.
Dr Michael Osterholm said that the government could borrow enough money to cover lost income for businesses during a shutdown.
“We’re seeing a national and global Covid surge, and New York is a ship on the Covid tide,” state Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday.
New measure come into effect on Friday affecting hospitality after Mr Cuomo said contact tracing identified late-night gatherings as key virus spreaders in the state. (Courtesy BBC)